Hamad International introduces screening lanes for families

Hamad International Airport is introducing dedicated screening lanes for families with young children transferring through the airport.

The family lanes are designed to reduce wait times at security checkpoints and enable staff to assist families with their personal belongings.

To further enhance this experience and ensure it is tailored to meet travelers’ needs, Hamad International will gather feedback and suggestions for improvement from passengers using these dedicated lanes. Should the testing phase in the transfer screening area prove successful, it will be expanded to other security checkpoints, ensuring families enjoy a smooth journey throughout the airport.

Currently, over 95% of passengers wait for less than five minutes to go through the security process at Hamad International. Passengers transferring through the airport can keep their electronic devices and liquid containers in their hand luggage at checkpoints, streamlining the security process and resulting in positive customer feedback, with a 97.2% passenger satisfaction rate.

