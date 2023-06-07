Katowice Airport adds 757 parking spaces

The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport in Poland, has begun construction of an asphalt concrete parking lot that will add 757 parking spaces across 2.6ha to the airport.

The infrastructure will be located near a new traffic circle, which has been created as part of the construction of a collision-free crossing of voivodeship road 913 and railway line 182. The parking lot will be fully illuminated, monitored and equipped with an advanced parking system integrated with the booking system available on the airport’s official website. The airport manager will provide free transfer between the parking lot and passenger terminals using electric buses.

The new infrastructure is expected to meet the highest environment protection standards. The equipment will enable retention and – if necessary – treatment of rainwater and snowmelt. The investment is worth approximately. zł15m (US$4m) gross. Drogopol is the main contractor and the project is scheduled to conclude in June 2024.

Currently, there are 5,000 parking spots available at Katowice Airport, including 2,000 at parking lot P1, located in front of passenger terminals. The remaining parking spots are located at parking lot P2, which is most often used by charter passengers.

GTL SA plans to realize numerous investments intended to increase the standard of the infrastructure used by passengers. Among others, the P2 parking lot will be gradually decommissioned and replaced with a multi-storey parking lot.

Artur Tomasik, president of the board of GTL SA, said, “We wish to continuously improve the standard of the available infrastructure, hence the decision to build a new car park. The new infrastructure will allow us to increase revenue from non-airport services; it’s one of our goals for the upcoming years. This year, we will present a complex plan regarding expansion of car parks and reconstruction of the road system, and a new main passenger terminal.”

