Heydar Aliyev International partners with TAV Technologies

TAV Technologies will implement its slot allocation and travel document authorization solutions at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Azerbaijan.

Passport and travel documentation controls will be fully automated and digitalized by TAV Technologies’ product, the Travel Document Authorization System (TDAS); the Slot Coordination and Management System (SCMS) and TDAS will contribute to the airline and passenger service of the airport.

TDAS provides comprehensive statistics that facilitate decision making and help the airport predict future passenger volume. As a technology solution partner and a master systems integrator, TAV Technologies provides technology management and delivers designs and integrated solutions developed in the company’s research-development center and innovation hub.

Samir Rzayev, first vice-president of AZAL CJSC, said, “Cooperation between Heydar Aliyev International Airport and TAV Technologies opens up new prospects in the use of advanced technologies to improve the quality of passenger service and increase operational efficiency. This cooperation will also ensure the introduction of new security systems, further increasing the level of airport security and allowing for efficient passenger service.”

Kerem Öztürk, general manager of TAV Technologies, said, “This project marks our first venture in Azerbaijan, making it a significant milestone for our company. I believe our cutting-edge systems will contribute to the digitalization of Heydar Aliyev International Airport and improve operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction.”

For more key technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.