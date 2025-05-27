Ostend-Bruges Airport opens 125-space parking lot

Ostend-Bruges Airport has expanded its parking capacity with the opening of Parking 4 (P4). The new parking lot, developed by parking operator Parking Luchthaven Oostende, provides 125 additional parking spaces 200m from the terminal.

Ostend-Bruges Airport parking rates

The airport’s parking rates for Parking 4 are: €10.50 (US$11.90) per day for up to seven days; €9.50 (US$10.78) per day (for stays longer than seven days); and a maximum €150 (US$170) per month.

Overall parking facilities

With this expansion, the airport now offers a total parking capacity of more than 1,400 spaces. A free parking time of 15 minutes is available on all parking lots for passenger pick up or drop off.

In related news, Ostend mayor Bart Tommelein recently launched the construction of Belgium’s second-largest solar park, which is to be located at Ostend-Bruges Airport. Click here to read the full story.