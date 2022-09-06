Omnevo partners with AeroParker to offer digital airport parking services

German digital marketplace solution provider Omnevo has expanded its offering to include airport parking following a strategic partnership with online parking provider AeroParker.

AeroParker will integrate its existing digital service offering, including pre-book parking, fast-track services, lounges and loyalty programs. Omnevo currently provides transportation clients with solutions that enable everything from pre-order and e-commerce to onboard retail and back-office operations and supply chain management integration.

Kian Gould, Omnevo’s founder, said, “This enables us to further expand the spectrum of Omnevo’s digital commerce solutions for airports, particularly as car parking is the ideal starting point for airports to develop their digital ancillary revenue strategy.

“After the worst three years in the history of the airport industry, it’s crucial that airport operators now respond to the new hyper-digitalized audience and make active changes. Passengers are demanding a new level of service and airports are simultaneously under pressure to raise their efficiency and recover their ancillary revenue streams. Digitalization is the only viable pathway to revenue recovery and requires solid partnerships between airports and their digital provider.”

Jon Keefe, AeroParker’s founder, added, “Our integration with Omnevo complements our digital solution for airports and we’re delighted to be offering a combined solution to our customers in order to improve the overall end-user parking and online retail experience and increase ancillary revenue at airports.”