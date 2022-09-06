CAELUS consortium launches second phase of UK’s first medical drone delivery network

A consortium led by AGS Airports, owner of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports, has launched the next phase of what will be the UK’s first medical distribution network using drones.

Launched in partnership with NHS Scotland, CAELUS (Care & Equity – Healthcare Logistics UAS Scotland), secured £10.1m (US$11.7m) funding from the Future Flight Challenge at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) in August 2022.

CAELUS brings together 16 partners including Atkins, the University of Strathclyde, NATS and NHS Scotland. Together they are working to deliver what will be the first national drone network that can transport essential medicines, bloods and other medical supplies throughout Scotland, including to remote communities.

Since securing £1.5m (US$1.7m) in January 2020, the CAELUS consortium has designed drone landing stations for NHS sites across Scotland and developed a virtual model (digital twin) of the proposed delivery network that connects hospitals, pathology laboratories, distribution centers and GP surgeries across Scotland.

NHS Scotland has said it will bring its ‘Once for Scotland’ approach to the project, the second phase of which will involve live flight trials and removing remaining barriers to safely using drones at scale within Scotland’s airspace.

Atkins will provide the land-based infrastructure, including landing pods for the network. Chris Crombie, the company’s technical director, said, “This is a hugely important project that will pave the way for increased use of this technology in our skies, and finding more efficient ways to build larger and more connected networks that reach people most in need.

“This type of project is not only developing the use of technology in delivering essential services but also helps to demonstrate the potential that advanced air mobility (AAM) can offer communities in rural locations as well as urban environments.

“We’re pleased to be able to draw upon our extensive experience in the aviation sector to develop sustainable and creative infrastructure solutions to meet the needs of the network and expand the work we are delivering across the AAM market.”

Fiona Smith, AGS Airports group head of aerodrome strategy and CAELUS project director, said, “We were delighted when we heard we were receiving the £10.1m (US$11.7m) funding from UKRI to move onto the next phase of the project.

“The CAELUS project is set to revolutionize the way in which healthcare services are delivered in Scotland. A drone network can ensure critical medical supplies can be delivered more efficiently, it can reduce waiting times for test results and, more importantly, it can provide equity of care between urban and remote rural communities.

“As well as being able to undertake live flights, we can begin to deploy the physical infrastructure needed to support the drones across Scotland. This will involve building prototype landing bases as well as digital and communication infrastructure. We will also work with local communities to ensure they understand why and how the drones will be used.”

Live flight trials will be operated by CAELUS consortium member Skyports. The UK-based drone services provider is an experienced operator of medical and dangerous goods cargo flights. The company was instrumental in early trial flights with NHS Scotland in 2020 and 2021, completing over 12,000 flight hours in the region to date.

NHS Grampian’s program lead for innovation, Hazel Dempsey, said, “We are incredibly excited to be the lead board for this high-end innovative project.

“Our aim, from an NHS perspective, is to test the use of drone technology in urban, remote, rural and island landscapes. We want to test if using drones will improve important aspects of our logistics service, for example, to test the transportation of laboratory samples, blood products, chemotherapy and medicine delivery. Ultimately, we want to explore if drone technology can speed up diagnosis and treatment of medical problems.

“This has the potential to improve services for those whose care is dependent on rail, ferry or airline timetables and help keep people at home where they can be supported by families and loved ones.

“This project intends to position the UK and NHS Scotland as a leader in the third revolution in the aviation industry.”

The CAELUS consortium comprises:

AGS Airports Limited

ANRA Technologies UK

Arup

Atkins

Cellnex UK

Commonplace Digital

Connected Places Catapult

DGP Intelsius

Dronamics

NATS

NHS Scotland

Plane Finder

Skyports

The Drone Office

Trax International

University of Strathclyde