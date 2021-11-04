Passenger Terminal Today
Parking robot developer Stanley Robotics partners with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Credit: Stanley Robotics

Stanley Robotics, a developer of automated parking robots for airports, has signed a partnership agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to deliver business opportunities in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

MHI Group will invest in Stanley Robotics technology to accelerate the delivery of value to customers through automation. Together, MHI Group and Stanley Robotics aim to bring Robotic Autonomous Car Transportation Systems to several industries in Japan and Asia-Pacific.

This long-term partnership paves the way for extensive cooperation in improving robotic capabilities by joining Stanley Robotics’ advanced expertise in autonomous mobile parking robots and MHI’s industrial power.

Hitoshi Kaguchi, executive vice president of MHI, commented, “We are impressed with the innovative concept and technology of Stanley Robotics’ solution. We look forward to developing future business opportunities in a growing market with Stanley Robotics.”

Clément Boussard, CEO of Stanley Robotics, added, “Stanley Robotics is excited to partner with such an experienced and globally recognized industry leader, MHI. We anticipate huge value from such a partnership both in business and industry expertise.”

To date, Stanley Robotics has had its valet parking robots installed and trialled at airports in Paris and Lyon in France and at London Gatwick Airport in the UK.

