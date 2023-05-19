Aberdeen Airport launches Campus Watch to tackle disruptive passenger behavior

Scotland’s Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) has launched the campaign Campus Watch ahead of the 2023 summer season, in partnership with Police Scotland, to remind passengers that disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.

Part of the initiative helps provide training, advice and support to staff who interact with passengers throughout their journey. Airport staff will report individuals displaying disruptive behavior, such as those under the influence of alcohol, or who are abusive to staff to the airport’s central control room. This information is shared with staff across the airport campus via a rapid text alert system and passengers can be given warnings about their behavior, monitored by police and airport staff, or even refused alcohol at all bars and restaurants.

Between April 2021 and March 2023, there were 48 disruptive passenger callouts. Within the same period, the airport carried more than 3.1 million passengers meaning disruptive callouts account for 0.0015% of total passenger figures. Disruptive behavior covers a broad range of offenses and can result in a number of possible actions. As an example, if an incident is alcohol-related, the passenger involved will be refused service across all retail and catering outlets throughout the terminal and could face a Police Scotland warning or arrest. Gate staff will be also notified in advance and will assess the passenger and determine if they should be permitted to board the aircraft.

Other steps taken at Aberdeen International Airport as part of the Campus Watch initiative include: Police Scotland patrols at the drop-off area ahead of potentially problematic flights; new Campus Watch awareness material displayed across the airport; Police Scotland officers making themselves known to large groups arriving at the airport; and duty free staff reminding passengers the alcohol they purchase is for export only and cannot be consumed in the airport or on board an aircraft.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at AIA, said, “Instances of disruptive behavior at our airport remain extremely rare and Campus Watch plays a positive role in ensuring the vast majority of our passengers travel through the airport safely, responsibly and without incident. However, one incident is one too many and we want to reach the tiny minority who fail to act in a responsible manner.

William Wallace, security manager at AIA, said, “For many of our passengers, the arrival at the airport signals the start of their holiday. We want to ensure our passengers continue to enjoy a pleasant and safe journey and Campus Watch is in place throughout the year to ensure it’s a memorable one for the right reasons.”

Inspector Gary Tough at Police Scotland’s border policing command said, “Our approach through Campus Watch is not to wait and respond to incidents of disorder but to proactively prevent them from occurring, through a combination of early intervention, engagement and patrolling. Our message to the public is that Police Scotland and our airport partners are here to support you and to ensure your journey through the airport campus is a successful one.”

