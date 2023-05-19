Twilight bag-drop service expanded at Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport in Scotland has expanded its Twilight bag-drop service to British Airways and Ryanair. This means passengers on early morning flights can come to the airport the night before to check in bags, enabling them to head straight to security on the day of travel. Jet2.com and easyJet also offer this service to passengers. The different airlines will operate slightly different bag-drop times.

Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport, said, “Extending the Twilight bag-drop service to passengers using all four of our busiest airlines is something we’ve been working on to help make the journey through the airport as smooth and efficient as possible. By checking-in bags the night before, passengers will be able to head straight to security and into the departures lounge. We’re glad to see this work with our airlines come to fruition and we hope passengers will take the chance to start their holiday off in a bit more of a relaxed fashion.”

