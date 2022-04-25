ACI World inducts four airports into its ‘Roll of Excellence’

Airports Council International (ACI) World has inducted four airports into the ACI director general’s ‘Roll of Excellence’, in recognition of their high customer experience ratings.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in India, Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan Balikpapan Airport in Indonesia, Fiumicino Airport in Italy and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in China were recognized for winning multiple awards in ACI World’s customer experience measurement Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program consistently over a five-year period in the last 10 years.

The inductees will be celebrated at the ASQ Awards ceremony during the upcoming ACI Customer Experience Global Summit in September 2022. Hosted by Kraków Airport in Poland, this event will have the theme ‘Re/Humanizing the Airport Experience’. Winners of the 2021 ASQ Awards will also be recognized at the event, which will be delivered in partnership with travel technology company Amadeus.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “We are exceptionally proud of these role models for the global airport industry. They have consistently demonstrated that the customer is at the center of everything they do. This is made even more impressive as we recover from the most challenging time in our sector’s history.

“While the pandemic has accelerated digitalization and the implementation of touchless processes within airports, it has also highlighted the importance of the human-to-human experience within the airport community.”