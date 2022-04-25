Delta Sky Way at LAX welcomes first passengers

US airline operator Delta has officially opened the first phase of its US$2.3bn Delta Sky Way project at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California.

Inaugurated on April 20, nearly 18 months ahead of schedule, facilities include a centralized headhouse consolidating check-in, security and baggage claim; 32 self-serve kiosks and 46 check-in positions; a new Delta Sky Club passenger lounge; a 250ft digital backwall featuring wayfinding, flight, gate and Delta Sky Club information; five baggage claim carousels; and seven new security lanes (with a total of 14 operational by late summer).

Located on the departures level between T2 and T3, the new 2,800m2 Delta Sky Club at LAX Sky Way is one of the largest in the Delta network. Guests check themselves in at one of five self-service kiosks before ascending the escalators to the lounge entrance.

Inside, the lounge contains several specialized seating options, including private phone booths for business travelers and theater-style seating for viewing the media wall. Club restroom amenities include a nursing room, oversized family restrooms and eight spacious showers managed via a virtual queuing system.

Guests are also invited to enjoy the Sky Deck, a year-round, all-weather terrace with panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills.

Throughout the lounge, guests can enjoy multiple food buffet and beverage centers that feature a seasonally inspired selection of fresh items, with options for dining in and quick snacks for customers on the go.

Claude Roussel, managing director of Delta Sky Clubs, said, “Planning for this Delta Sky Club began back in 2018 and every detail – from the seating to the food and beverage offerings to the premium design – was selected to create a one-of-a-kind experience for guests. Whether they visit the new Delta Sky Club to dine, work or simply enjoy the views, they’ll find much to love in this world-class lounge for a world-class airport.”

Additional milestones for the Delta Sky Way project will be unveiled throughout the year, including three departure gates that will debut ahead of the summer travel season. Also, this summer, qualifying customers departing LAX can opt in to use their digital identity when going through security, meaning they can use facial recognition technology to move to their gate, without having to show ID or remove items from their bags.

Upon completion in 2023, Terminals 2 and 3 will be a consolidated 27-gate, 111,500m2 complex that connects Terminals 2 and 3 to the Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B), enabling quick post-security connections to Delta and Delta partner operated flights.