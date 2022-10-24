Changi Airport launches security slot booking service

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has introduced a service that enables passengers to pre-book slots for security screening.

ChangiQ is accessible via the iChangi app. It is intended to reduce the waiting time in queues and ensure that passengers can enjoy the dining, shopping and play options at Changi Airport. Passengers with a booking can use the special lane for security. The service is currently only available to passengers traveling on Singapore Airlines but Changi is looking to add other airlines progressively.

Alongside this initiative, the airport has launched Changi Bingo, a game available in the transit area to keep passengers entertained while they are in transit. Players can receive an exclusive voucher once they have completed a set of activities. This game has been designed to encourage passengers to get acquainted with the airport and explore various transit locations that they may not have previously been aware of.

To start, passengers launch the iChangi app and select ‘Changi Bingo’ under the ‘Travel’ tab. After keying in their flight details, passengers will be asked to complete three tasks in at least two of these three categories: ‘shop and dine’, ‘explore’ and ‘travel’. For instance, a passenger may select a visit to Shilla Duty Free, under the ‘shop and dine’ category, complete the stated activity and scan a QR code at the destination, which grants them one Changi Bingo card. Upon completion of three selected activities at the various task locations, passengers can unlock a bonus reward that can be redeemed at a store in transit.