Changi Airport opens live music bar

Changi Airport in Singapore has opened a live music bar, named Overflow, beside the Hub & Spoke Café at the southern end of Terminal 2 (T2), to provide travelers and Singapore residents alike with a new alfresco space.

Overflow is open Monday to Saturday, from 2pm to midnight on Mondays through Thursdays, and from 2pm to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. The live band performs from 8pm to 11.15pm on Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8.30pm to 11.45pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers will be able to hear renditions of English, Mandarin and Cantonese hits, performed by local bands playing nightly. A different band performs each night of the week; the line-up includes Cantorock band Alex Chia & Pandora on Fridays, and the group Reverie on Wednesdays.

Patrons at Overflow can also choose from a selection of food to accompany the live tunes – the bar bites menu features classics, like guacamole nachos and truffle fries, alongside unique twists like grilled octopus with sesame soya and smoked duck rosti, while those with bigger appetites can enjoy pizzas like a classic Hawaiian or a Korean-Italian fusion Oppa Korea, which features slices of octopus alongside bacon. They can also sip on a variety of both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, including draft beers, sojus, whiskeys, cognacs and red, white and sparkling wines.

To mark its opening, Overflow is offering special deals on drinks from March 15 to April 1, 2023. With the ‘Beer O’Clock’ promo, early birds at Overflow can enjoy a pint of Asahi Super Dry beer from as low as S$5 (US$3.73) if they order between 3pm and 3.59pm – the price of a pint increases by a dollar each hour, culminating in S$10 (US$7.46) for a pint from 8pm onward. Customers can also order towers/bottles of Asahi Super Dry, Glenfiddich and Glenlivet 12-year-old whiskeys, and Martell VSOP cognac at promotional prices.

Ang Siew Min, senior vice president of airport operations development at Changi Airport Group, said, “At Changi Airport, we’re always looking for new ways to delight both travelers and local residents. Overflow will provide passengers with longer transit times with another entertainment venue where they can relax with alfresco drinks and live tunes, while Singapore residents can enjoy a pet-friendly location where they can hang out with their friends and families. We are also proud to be able to support Singapore’s music scene by providing local bands with another performance venue – we hope that both travelers and residents will leave with a greater appreciation of the musical talents of our local performers.”

