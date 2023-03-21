Lyon Airport trials security equipment to streamline baggage screening

Lyon-Saint-Exupéry Airport in France has begun testing equipment that enables passengers to keep their electronic devices, liquids, gels and aerosols in their carry-on baggage during security screening.

The trial, conducted in partnership with Vinci Airports and the national French civil aviation agency Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGAC), is intended to simplify and streamline passenger security checks.

The new generation of security equipment automatically detects explosives in cabin baggage. Two lines of Border Inspection Posts (BIPs) are equipped with this new technology, which is offered as a priority to passengers on the airport’s premium route. In the long term, if it were to be rolled out further, this technology could also make it possible to remove the restriction on the quantities of liquids, gels and aerosols authorized (100ml to date).

Similar technologies are being deployed by Vinci Airports at its UK and Portuguese airports, where liquid detection lines are also being tested. Through its three innovation centers, at Lyon, Gatwick and Lisbon airports, Vinci Airports is working to improve the passenger experience through the use of technologies while ensuring the safety and security at its airports.

