Changi Pay digital wallet joins China’s Alipay+ payment ecosystem

Singapore residents visiting China can now use the Changi Pay digital wallet to scan and pay for purchases. According to the company, mobile payments via QR codes are much more popular than using cash or traditional bank cards in China.

This has been made possible through a collaboration between Changi Airport Group (CAG), Liquid Group and Ant Group, where CAG’s digital wallet incorporates Liquid Group-issued Liquid accounts and joins the Alipay+ ecosystem, enabling payment at tens of millions of merchants across China. Changi Pay was launched in 2021 by CAG in partnership with Liquid Group.

Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group. Alipay+ enables digital payment acceptance of e-wallets, banks apps and buy-now-pay-later apps at millions of merchants globally that are part of the Alipay+ ecosystem.

Users will also enjoy attractive exchange rates and avoid transaction fees that are often charged for overseas credit card transactions. Those who make payment in China using Changi Pay will also receive e-vouchers, redeemable when they return to shop at Changi Airport.

Ms Lim Peck Hoon, CAG’s executive vice president for commercial, said, “We have been turbocharging our digitalization efforts to enhance the traveling experience for our passengers and we are proud to see this collaboration bear fruit. Alipay is a widely accepted form of payment in China and the inclusion of Changi Pay on the Alipay+ network not only brings greater benefits and convenience to Singapore residents visiting China, but also puts Changi Pay on the world map as we progressively roll this out in other countries.”