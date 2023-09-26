Veovo introduces lidar technology to airport management platform

Veovo has introduced new lidar technology to its Intelligent Airport Platform. The system uses advanced 3D mapping and precise object detection, taking airport situational awareness to new heights.

The addition of lidar strengthens Veovo’s solution for people flow management. The technology can cover large areas inside and outside the airport, even in low-light conditions, and can handle different airport layouts – high or low ceilings, long corridors or wide-open spaces. In addition to anonymously measuring passengers, lidar can track moving objects around the airport, from luggage to vehicles, addressing the diverse needs of passengers and airport operations.

The new lidar technology seamlessly integrates with Veovo’s cloud-based analytics platform and other sensors such as 3D cameras and people counters, forming a dynamic ecosystem. Veovo CEO James Williamson said, “With Veovo, airports are no longer bound by hardware limitations. Now operators can choose the perfect mix of sensor technology, including lidar, for their infrastructure, measurement and budget needs. They can even incorporate their existing sensors to protect their investment.”

Powered by machine learning, Veovo’s platform provides real-time, historical data on queues and passenger movements and forecasts when and how people will show up and behave in the future. It offers a powerful and cost-effective way to track and predict wait times, monitor occupancy and manage queues, even when they are unstructured or overflow into wider areas. This empowers airport operators to make smarter decisions about resource allocation and planning, improving efficiency and enhancing the passenger experience.