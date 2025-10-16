Chanqi celebrates Deepavali with new terminal displays

Changi Airport has decorated all four of its terminals for Deepavali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, which falls on October 20 this year. Travelers can see seven themed horticultural displays across both the public and transit areas until early November.

The airport’s gardens feature animal sculptures and traditional Indian motifs reinterpreted with modern design.

At Terminal 2, a large elephant covered in gold mirror tiles and a blue hand-painted rangoli stands among lush greenery, symbolizing wisdom and good fortune.

Annapakshi, a mythical creature with the body of a swan and peacock feathers, is showcased across other terminals – representing purity and prosperity.

The seasonal displays are part of Changi’s ongoing effort to bring cultural celebrations to the airport environment and enhance the travel experience for passengers.

In related news, Pittsburgh International Airport unveils $1.7bn terminal