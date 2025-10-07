Mima to host webinar on improving the passenger experience for everyone

Human-centric and inclusive design consultancy Mima has launched a new Re:Design webinar series, intended to bring together leaders from different disciplines to explore how human-centred design thinking can transform everyday spaces, systems and environments.

The second episode of the series, named ‘Who are we designing for? Rethinking passenger experience for diverse requirements’, will explore how design thinking can be used to improve the travel experiences for everyone, including those who are often underrepresented in mainstream planning.

The guests on the panel will be: Alayne McDonald, community rail development manager at Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership (OxCRP); Bee Clark, access and inclusion Lead at OxCRP; and Anne Spaa, senior strategic innovation consultant at Connected Places Catapult.

Drawing from their experience working with local communities to reimagine transportation systems at scale, they will share real-world strategies for making journeys more equitable, welcoming and human-centred.

Insights will be shared on delivering transportation experiences with communities, not just for them, and inclusive engagement techniques for reaching underrepresented voices, alongside lessons from the rail network and future facing innovation in public transportation.

The webinar will be hosted by Mima’s accessibility and inclusive design consultant, Mel Barber, and principal human factors and behavioural design consultant Adam Parkes.

It will be hosted on Zoom on Monday, October 13 at 12:30pm (BST). Click here to register.

In related news, London Luton Airport recently opened a dedicated lounge for passengers with assisted travel needs