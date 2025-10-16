Geneva implements new SITA operations system

Geneva Airport is introducing an airport operations system from SITA as it prepares for passenger numbers that are expected to reach 20 million per year by 2030.

The new airport operations system (AOS) brings together management of aircraft movements, gates, check-in counters, baggage systems and flight information into one platform, and gives airport teams, airlines, and ground handlers a real-time view of operations, helping them plan better and respond faster to changes.

For passengers, Geneva has also expanded its self-service bag drop – introduced in late 2023, the system now includes new features to speed up check-in and reduce queues and is available at all counters. Passenger satisfaction has risen by 70% since its rollout, the airport reports.

SITA says the AOS integration gives Geneva Airport a model for how mid-size European airports can handle growth and sustainability pressures by making use of data and automation.

“The investment in our terminal infrastructure is as much about today’s requirements for a digital, automated passenger journey as it is about sustainably accommodating more passengers in the future,” said Gilles Ruffenacht, CEO of Geneva Airport. “It’s an exciting time for Geneva Airport, and we have a strong partner in SITA to support us on this journey.”

The upgrade continues Geneva’s 20-year partnership with SITA and supports the airport’s CAP2030 project, which includes replacing the main terminal and developing a future mobility hub linking multiple transportation modes.

