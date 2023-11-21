Delta opens pop-up retail shop with goods from around the world

Delta Air Lines has opened a pop-up retail offering, named Window Seat Shop, at John F Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4 in New York.

Shoppers will be able to open different airplane windows to uncover numerous hand-crafted gifts from around the globe representing the various destinations Delta has to offer.

The shop gives members access to goods from small businesses in destinations across Delta’s network. These include skateboard decks from WafflesNCream, Nigeria’s first skateboarding company aiming to support young Africans interested in extreme sports and skate culture. Real-bread lamps from Japanese artisan Yukiko Morita are available alongside hand-crafted pottery from Brazilian gallery Elysian Collective. Passengers can also browse natural, organic skincare from Chill Cape Town, inspired by the botanicals of South Africa and the African continent.

Members can also shop for experiences, like the opportunity to play on the court at Madison Square Garden before settling into a courtside seat for a New York Knicks game, or flying a private hot air balloon over the southwestern USA.

The online shop is exclusively available to Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members on Tuesday, November 14 and opens broadly to all Members on Wednesday, November 15. This is intended to give travelers a taste of what the airline’s top destinations have to offer while giving shoppers the opportunity to earn Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) toward 2025 Status.

“Delta’s Window Seat Shop at JFK airport exemplifies the cutting-edge experiential activations sophisticated airline travelers gravitate toward and it arrives as the record-breaking travel season takes off,” said Morten Gotterup, president of the airports division at Clear Channel Outdoor. “We’re proud to partner with Delta to connect passengers with in-person and online retail offerings and rewards through this innovative out-of-home campaign.”

“Our SkyMiles Members’ loyalty means everything to us, and experiences like these are representative of what our Members can continue to expect from us,” said Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer at Delta. “We want them to feel the same excitement we feel when we’re able to give them the opportunity to have new experiences, whether that’s taking them directly to an adventure in a new location or bringing the best products from some of our top destinations to inspire future adventures directly to them.”

Delta opened the shop with help from New York icon Carmelo Anthony, a Platinum Medallion Member and small business owner. “I’ve been a Delta customer and SkyMiles Member for years, so being part of The Window Seat Shop’s opening event was a full-circle moment,” said Anthony. “As a business owner myself, I’ve always felt that my values and Delta’s have aligned. The Window Seat Shop is a perfect example of how Delta helps to elevate small business owners from around the world, while also providing one-of-a-kind experiences for its SkyMiles Members.”

