Flight simulator opened at Manchester Airport visitor park

Manchester Airport in the UK has unveiled an immersive Fly 360 flight simulator at its Runway Visitor Park.

Riders in the two-person machine are enclosed in a full safety harness and have complete joystick control including the ability to fly inverted in a P-38 Lightning fighter aircraft. The new attraction costs just £6 (US$8) per person and is now available to book via the Runway Visitor Park’s website or at the reception desk.

In the park, which is free to enter, the simulator joins a number of retired aircraft including the iconic Concorde, for which tours can be booked, as well as a shop, cafe, children’s play area and an observation deck with views of the airfield.

Robert Hassard, Runway Visitor Park manager, said, “The Runway Visitor Park is already one of the most popular family visitor attractions in the Northwest of England, and this adds another string to its bow. For many years, guests have been able to see aircraft such as the Airbus A380 at close quarters and tour retired aircraft, but this is our most immersive visitor experience yet and we hope it will really capture the imaginations of our guests.”

The machine has been installed in partnership with the entertainment agency Metropolis Entertainment. Ghislaine Walls, operations director at Metropolis Entertainment, said, “I am delighted with this new partnership with RVP. The Fly 360° simulator is absolutely unique providing visitors with a truly dynamic flying experience. This installation is one of only three in the UK – the other two being in the London Science Museum.”