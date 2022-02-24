Toronto Pearson International to test AI security detection system

Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada has agreed to test Liberty Defense’s AI security detection system Hexwave.

Hexwave is a walkthrough security detection portal, which uses 3D radar imaging and artificial intelligence, primarily to detect and identify concealed weapons, as well as other threats and anomalies, whether they are metallic or non-metallic. There is no need to stop and remove keys, cell phones or other items from pockets. Moreover, Hexwave does not retain the 3D radar image and only displays a standardized person outline.

Liberty Defense is also working with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for demonstration and evaluation of the Hexwave and its expanded capabilities for screening aviation workers at a TSA-designated airport location to enhance detection and throughput performance.

Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense, said, “The Hexwave is planned to act as an additional layer of security at airports, extending the perimeter of the screened area to include the entrance to the airport itself. As airports continue to look at innovative ways to improve security, technology like Hexwave provides the ultimate solution.”

The layered defense strategy will make it possible for security teams to detect threats at the perimeter of a property without obstructing the movement of large groups of people. Hexwave can operate in both indoor and outdoor environments, providing additional flexibility for the deployment of the system.

Dwayne Macintosh, director of corporate safety and security at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Toronto Pearson’s operator, said, “The GTAA places passenger and staff safety as our highest priority, and this means taking a proactive, innovative approach to staying ahead of emerging threats and minimizing them. We look forward to trialling Hexwave, and its potential to enhance safety at Toronto Pearson.”