Glasgow Airport rolls out AI-powered digital assistant

Glasgow Airport has launched a digital assistant, powered by Hello Lamp Post, to improve the travel experience for passengers this festive period.

AI-powered digital assistant

This AI-driven technology is now live across the airport, and is designed to provide real-time information and enhance navigation throughout the terminal 24 hours a day, optimizing the experience for travelers. This digital assistant is a part of the airport’s ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and ensure all passengers have a seamless experience.

The digital assistant was initially introduced as part of an accessibility trial earlier in 2024 in partnership with Connected Places Catapult. This trial showed a 50% reduction in queries being received by customer service staff; that more than 12,300 more passengers were supported per year; and that the technology received an 86% satisfaction rate with the service.

Following the success of the trial, Glasgow Airport collaborated closely with Hello Lamp Post to refine and expand the tool’s capabilities, in order to build on the positive outcomes and make it available to all passengers.

Accessible via location-specific QR codes, the digital assistant serves as a personal concierge, offering up-to-date flight information, navigation assistance and tailored passenger support. By streamlining airport services, this tool aims to make travel easier and create an inclusive experience for all accessibility needs.

Enhanced accessibility

In 2024 alone, Glasgow Airport welcomed over 110,000 PRM passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility (PRM), earning the highest ‘Very Good’ rating from the Civil Aviation Authority’s Annual Accessibility Report.

Jamie Loudon, group head of operational solutions at Glasgow Airport, said, “We take great pride in providing excellent service to the tens of thousands of special assistance passengers who travel through our terminals each year. Working with Connected Places Catapult on a trial earlier this year proved invaluable in helping us roll out this cutting-edge technology across the airport for all passengers.

“Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, are transforming how we deliver vital services. This AI-powered assistant will further enhance the customer experience, ensuring smoother and more personalized journeys for all who pass through Glasgow Airport.”

Tiernan Mines, co-founder and CEO of Hello Lamp Post, said, “We’re really pleased that the success of our initial trial has now led to the full rollout of our platform at Glasgow Airport, and is helping to improve the airport experience for thousands of passengers.

“We have reduced repetitive passenger queries going to airport staff, freeing up their time, allowing them to not only support more passengers each year, but also focus on more urgent queries. Forming this partnership has unlocked opportunities to build a truly inclusive, passenger-focused solution that champions the values of Glasgow Airport and Hello Lamp Post.”

Connected Places Catapult’s ecosystem director for air mobility and airports, Andrew Chadwick, said, “It is tremendous to see Hello Lamp Post launch its AI-enabled digital assistant. This development follows a trial of the technology at Glasgow Airport as part of the Connected Airport Living Lab project, where innovative new systems were funded by the Catapult to address challenges facing the airport sector.”

In related news, Airport investor and operator AviAlliance recently acquired Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton (AGS) Airports from Ferrovial and Macquarie for an enterprise value of £1.53bn (US$1.9bn). The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Q1 2025. Click here to read the full story.