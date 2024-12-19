Washington Dulles International to open US$500m Concourse E in 2026

United Airlines and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) will open the half-a-billion-dollar Concourse E at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in late 2026. The 435,000ft2, 14-gate concourse will include an expansive new United Club location and customer amenities.

The new Concourse E has been enabled in part due to collaboration between United and MWAA, and local and federal funding such as grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for airport improvement projects that will help facilitate Dulles’s expansion.

“Washington Dulles has emerged as a global gateway and these new investments will help deliver the world-class facility that our employees and customers deserve,” said Scott Kirby, CEO of United. “Today is one of many milestone celebrations to come in United’s long-term commitment in advancing our Dulles hub.”

United has invested more than US$32bn across its business since 2021. This Dulles expansion and modernization follows similar investments at airport facilities in Denver, Houston and Newark, and is part of the airline’s United Next plan to invest in infrastructure, people and technology.

New Concourse to modernize Dulles

According to the partners, the modernized concourse will greatly enhance the Dulles experience for United customers, including adding direct and easy access to the airport’s existing Aerotrain station that enables smoother transportation between the main terminal and other concourses. The United gates will also feature the latest traveler amenities and technology, expansive gate seating, and concessions and retail space.

The concourse will also be home to a new 40,000ft2 United Club. This will be one of the largest United Club locations in the network and will increase the United Club square footage space at Dulles by 70%.

The 14-gate concourse is one phase of a long-term, multi-phase project for United’s growth at Dulles that is part of MWWA’s masterplan for the airport’s future.

“Washington Dulles International is a key economic engine for the National Capital Region, and United Airlines is our essential partner in the rapid and ongoing growth of the airport,” said Jack Potter, president and CEO of Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

“United’s commitment to Dulles – through its support of the new concourse, its long-term expansion plans, including new flights and destinations, investment in new training and technical facilities and the addition of thousands of local jobs – is a testament to the strength of our partnership in promoting regional economic growth and pursuing our mutual goal of providing world-class service to the traveling public.”

Local impact

In the last two years, United has hired more than 30,000 people systemwide and plans to hire about 9,000 more in 2024, including more than 700 people in the Washington DC area.

United has called Washington Dulles International Airport home for nearly four decades and continues to grow and invest in the Washington region.

As part of United’s ongoing growth and commitment to the region, United will open a new 20,000ft2 Inflight Training Center near Dulles Airport in 2025 and is expanding its network even further with exciting new destinations; it is currently operating 25% more flights compared to 2023.

In related news, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority recently began offering interviews to conditionally approved Global Entry applicants departing the USA from Washington Dulles International Airport. Click here to read the full story.