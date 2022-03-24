Istanbul Airport opens youth lounge

Istanbul Airport in Turkey has opened a youth lounge for 15- to 30-year-olds on its international Terminal Departure Level.

Students from Boğaziçi University and Istanbul University contributed to its design. The lounge offers four hours of wi-fi for €5 (US$5.50), a PlayStation music system, a screen projector, table soccer, free board games, current comics and occasional live performances. It also offers snacks, a selection of coffees and seating areas that maintain social distancing.

Ersin Inankul, the chief digital and commercial officer Istanbul Airport, said, “Our primary goal for Istanbul Airport is to carry this unique structure far beyond the point of just being a journey, and transforming our guests’ journeys into unforgettable experiences. Accordingly, we continue to work and plan every detail so that all our guests can leave Istanbul Airport feeling completely satisfied from the very first moment that they set foot in the airport. Within this context, we have now opened the youth lounge, a project that we have been working on for a long time, and which is specifically geared towards our youth.

“We have thought of every detail in the youth lounge to provide more entertainment for our youngsters and for them to utilize their pre-flight time more effectively. The youth lounge is a way for the dreams of youngsters to come true. We have future plans to turn this space into a focal point for the youth. We have designed seating and entertainment areas in line with social distancing, and numerous products and services such as games, music broadcasts and book-reading, as well as a good selection of snacks and coffee which are suitably priced for younger people, in a manner which is in keeping with the conditions of the pandemic.”