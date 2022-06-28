JFK Terminal 4 unveils life-size Lego model

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 (T4) at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, has partnered with travel retailer DFS Group to unveil a life-sized Lego model at the Lego airport store.

According to the company, the 6ft model of a commercial pilot is one of only two in the world, with the other located at Berlin Airport in Germany. All such Lego models are hand-made in Kladno, a suburb of Prague in the Czech Republic, and each contains a yellow sticker that states how many bricks it is made of. This model at T4 consists of a total of 45,033 bricks.

Passengers are encouraged to take photos of the Lego model and tag ‘T4’ online. At the store, which is located in the center of T4’s retail lounge, customers can purchase exclusive New York City-themed products, including Statue of Liberty and Empire State Buildings sets, as well as items like Lego Star Wars, Lego Friends and more.

Ed Midgley, vice president of customer experience and commercial at JFKIAT, said, “We are excited that the brand-new Lego store – and the life-size model – have arrived at T4, bringing a unique New York City experience for our customers to enjoy. This is our latest experiential installation at T4 as we welcome back more passengers this summer, and we hope that everyone traveling through the terminal will stop by, take photos and check out the Lego store.”

“DFS is delighted to have brought the Lego Airport Store to JFK Terminal 4,” said Timothy Bidmead, general manager of DFS at John F Kennedy International Airport. “Since opening in December, Lego has quickly become one of our top brands and is popular with adults and children alike. The addition of the Lego Pilot is a unique way to guide passengers to the store and sets the tone for a fun and exciting shopping experience.”