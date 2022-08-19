Passenger Terminal Today
Kobe Airport to demonstrate customer service robots

Kansai Airports Kobe will conduct a demonstration experiment at Kobe Airport in Japan beginning Monday, August 22, 2022, using remote interactive robots to serve customers and promote product sales at the airport stores.

In this demonstration experiment, remote interactive robots placed in airport stores will serve customers and recommend products, aiming to make shopping experiences more fun for customers and contribute to product sales promotion.

This experiment is a demonstration project under the theme of “Realization of next-generation services with robots,” which is a part of the Moonshot Research and Development Program, conducted by CyberAgent’s research and development organization AI Lab and Osaka University’s Graduate School of Engineering Science.

This is the second experiment following the remote interactive robot information and customer service demonstration conducted in September 2021.

