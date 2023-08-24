Local children name Bristol Airport electric buses

Pupils of Winford Church of England Primary School were asked to come up with the names of the fully electric buses at Bristol Airport in the UK.

The students were invited to suggest ‘space-themed’ names for the four fully electric CoBuses. The winners were ‘Bus Aldren’; ‘Bus Light Year’; ‘The Solar Express’ and the ‘Comet Cruiser’.

The CoBus has can carry up to 110 people and operates between Bristol Airport’s terminal building and aircraft. The fully electric vehicle includes state-of-the-art features to maximize safety and comfort.

In July 2023, the 10 school children that came up with the names were invited up to Bristol Airport and to see the ‘Bus Light Year’ CoBus in person. The pupils were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the south side operations of the airport and given an opportunity to go on board the bus. Members of the obstacle clearance surface (OCS) and airside operations team were also there to discuss their roles and to answer any questions. Before leaving the airport, all 10 students were given a Bristol Airport goody bag for their work.

Nik Gardner, headteacher of Winford Church of England Primary School, said, “This was a great opportunity for Winford C of E Primary School to become involved with Bristol Airport, our largest local industry. Our pupils loved getting involved in naming the buses and loved the visit to the airport even more!”

To find out more about Bristol Airport’s latest developments, click here.