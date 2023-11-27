Magzter deploys digital newsstands at Bandaranaike and Jaffna airports

Digital newsstand company Magzter, in collaboration with Airport & Aviation Services Sri Lanka has implemented a contactless and paperless digital reading experience at Bandaranaike International Airport and Jaffna International Airport.

This will enable the airports to offer passengers over 8,000 magazines, newspapers, journals and comics for free while they are traveling. Passengers can download the Magzter app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get free unlimited reading access within these geo-fenced zones, eliminating the need for a subscription. When they are at the airport, they can open the Magzter app, go to “SRZ” tab, grant location permission for the app and get free unlimited reading access.

This initiative is intended to enhance the passenger experience by providing access to 1,000s of popular magazines and newspapers spanning over 40 categories, including automotive, business, comics, entertainment, fashion, health, lifestyle, news, politics, science, sports, technology and travel. Passengers can also download their favorite titles while at the airport and access them offline during the flight.

While Magzter’s catalog features several regional Sri Lankan titles like Business Today, Lanka Woman, Explore Sri Lanka, Sirikatha, Lankadeepa, Divaina, Daily Mirror and The Island, it also provides an array of content for travelers from key tourist-inflow countries to Sri Lanka, including India, the UK, the USA, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Some of the global titles available on Magzter include Time magazine, Newsweek, Car & Driver, India Today, Filmfare, Business Standard, Hello!, T3, The Guardian, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Vogue, GQ, Her World, Forbes and Bangkok Post among 1000s of others.

Hon. Nimal Siripala De Silva, Sri Lankan Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, said, “When the aviation industry is concerned, there are a lot of new advancements taking place in the world. Digitalization of airports to provide an enhanced passenger experience is a key factor that we are concerned about. While we focus our attention aggressively on digitalization processes, enhancing the passenger experience through other possible avenues is always considered by us. I am very much delighted to see that our airports are partnered with global service providers and enable our passengers to experience such smart reading opportunity while they are on the move.”

Major General Chandrasiri, chairman of Airport & Aviation Services Sri Lanka, said, “We as the Airport & Aviation Services Sri Lanka Limited are very much pleased to introduce smart reading zones at our main gateway, Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in collaboration with Magzter Inc. This will enhance the passenger experience at our airport enabling the travellers to access over 8,000 magazines and newspapers worldwide of their choice. Further, we are launching this service at Jaffna International Airport as well.”

Girish Ramdas, CEO of Magzter, said, “We are excited to establish South Asia’s first smart reading airports, setting a new standard for the region. Bandaranaike International Airport and Jaffna International Airport are at the forefront of embracing digital innovation, and we are proud to be their partner in providing an engaging and touch-free reading experience for travelers.”

Vijay Radhakrishnan, president of Magzter, said, “As we continue to expand our Smart Reading Zones globally, we are thrilled to partner with Bandaranaike International Airport and Jaffna International Airport in Sri Lanka. Our goal is to enhance the travel experience by providing passengers with access to a vast array of digital publications, catering to their diverse interests.”

For more key passenger experience updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.