Mineta San José International Airport opens Zoom Zone play area

On October 27, a new educational play space, the Zoom Zone, was opened in Terminal B of Mineta San José International Airport in California.

Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose designed and created Zoom Zone with funding from Zoom Video Communications (Zoom). The area was designed around the thought that many children have never flown on an airplane and are interested in what they see in the sky.

More than US$1.2m in pro bono and discounted services went into this project as general contractor Hensel Phelps Construction managed the project pro bono and secured sub-contractors that donated or discounted their services. Additionally, the airport provided the space, between gates 24 and 25 of Terminal B, at no cost.

