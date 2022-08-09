Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Experience

Munich Airport installs high-rope activity course for passengers

Munich Airport Center in Germany has installed a high-rope activity course, supplied by high ropes manufacturer KristallTurm.

The high-rope course was built exclusively for Munich Airport and will run until September 11, 2022. Secured with a climbing harness, interested visitors can explore various climbing stations at a height of 15m across a width of 23m on three levels. Around the high-ropes course, there is a side program including DJ as well as a Sausalitos Airport Bar with deck chairs – open from 12:00pm to 10:00pm.

The high-ropes course is situated in the airport’s roofed event area that has been shut down since the outbreak of Covid-19 and its subsequent restrictions. Munich Airport decided to reopen the social space due to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Germany and the increase in passenger traffic.

