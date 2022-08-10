Smiths Detection equips Leonardo di Vinci airport with advanced baggage screening technology

Security inspection technology developer Smiths Detection has equipped Leonardo di Vinci International Airport in Italy with 30 Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX carry-on baggage screening machines, which enable electronics and liquids to remain in bags.

Smiths Detection’s Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX is a computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanner producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker and deeper baggage assessment and low false-alarm rates. The scanners enable electronics and liquids to remain in bags to speed up passenger screening and reduce touchpoints.

The combination of the CT x-ray scanners, alongside the 45 Smiths Detection IONSCAN 600 trace detectors already supplied, is expected to further improve security and operational efficiency. The IonScan 600 is a highly sensitive, non-radioactive, lightweight, portable desktop system that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics. The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX can be equipped with Smiths Detection’s object recognition software, icMore, which uses algorithms to reduce the burden on operators – and potential errors – by automating the detection process for prohibited items.

Smiths Detection’s Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX is certified by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) under the Accessible Property Screening System (APSS) program to detection standard 6.2, Level 1, permitting the scanner to operate at an enhanced level with lower false alarm rates, as well as ECAC and STAC EDS CB C3 approval.

Stefano Scardigli, senior key account at Smiths Detection, said, “We are delighted to supply Leonardo di Vinci Rome International Airport with 30 Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX scanners. Using 3D imagery, our scanners offer the advanced screening of carry-on baggage, enhancing security and improving operational efficiency. Being able to leave electronics and liquids in carry-on baggage will help expedite the screening process, especially in light of the well-documented staffing pressures at airports around the world.”

Marco Stramaccioni, CEO of ADR Security for Leonardo da Vinci Rome International Airport, said, “Aeroporti di Roma looks forward to being a frontrunner for passenger experience and security at Leonardo di Vinci Rome International Airport. As passenger numbers increase, we will be well placed to efficiently screen passengers, reducing the burden on our operators. By harnessing the power of CT technology, we have futureproofed our security checkpoints.”