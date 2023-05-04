Perth Airport to establish first airport hotel

Western Australia’s Perth Airport has announced it is to develop its first airport hotel and is looking to partner with an operator to support the development.

The hotel will offer a mix of around 250 rooms and suites and be located next to Metronet’s Airport Central Station in the Airport Central precinct, for a 12-minute train to the central business district (CBD). With this facility, the airport hopes to consolidate all commercial air services to the airport central precinct near Terminals 1 and 2. This is to make it easier for passengers to connect between regional, domestic and international destinations.

Dan Sweet, chief property officer at Perth Airport, said, “A hotel located in the Airport Central precinct has been part of our masterplanning for many years. We are working toward consolidating all commercial air services to the airport central precinct near Terminals 1 and 2 so it’s obvious that Airport Central provides a prime location for our first hotel. And a hotel located within walking distance of terminal infrastructure means that international and interstate visitors have a convenient place to stay as they wait for their regional connection to one of our wonderful tourism destinations.

“Perth Airport needs to grow with WA’s aviation and tourism sectors and a hotel on the airport is a big part of this. The hotel will be a world-class facility with safe and convenient vehicle access. Perth Airport directly contributes A$3.5bn [US$2.3bn] to the Western Australian economy and this development will be a great addition to our business and property portfolio. We are working with a global leader in property development CBRE and we are now seeking proposals from hotel management companies to operate the future hotel development located at Airport Central.

Aaron Desange, head of capital markets WA, CBRE said, “We are seeking to appoint a well-established and regarded hotel operator with demonstrated experience in leading airport accommodation assets. We are confident in delivering a successful outcome for Perth Airport and feel that this will be a highly sought-after opportunity.”

Dennis Chew, studio director of DKO Perth, said, “We’re thrilled to be appointed as the architect for the Perth Airport Central Hotel project. Our design will reflect Western Australia’s unique beauty with materials and forms inspired by its landscapes, providing a memorable and warm welcome to visitors from all over the world. ”

Jesse Linardi, design director at DKO Architecture, added, “At DKO, we take pride in creating exceptional hotel experiences. With a wealth of successful hotel projects on the east coast, we are thrilled to bring our expertise to the Perth Airport Central Hotel project, our first on the west coast.”

