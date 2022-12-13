Prosegur Change to operate currency exchange services at Gold Coast Airport

Prosegur Change has secured a deal to offer currency exchange services in the new international terminal at Gold Coast Airport in Queensland, Australia.

As a result of the agreement, Prosegur Change will open three branches at the airport, two in the new international terminal and one in the domestic terminal. All branches are set to open in early 2023. A range of services will be offered, including fast travel cash, buyback cover, online services and concessionaire banking to support other operators within the airport. Prosegur Change’s branches offer foreign currency exchange in more than 50 currencies, while multi-currency ATMs can dispense up to three major currencies.

Around one million international passengers and 5.5 million domestic travelers are expected to pass through the airport in 2023. The partnership will create 25 new local jobs; Prosegur Change will be hosting a job fair in the Gold Coast in 2023 to recruit for the new branches.

The cash services company acquired a controlling stake in ChangeGroup earlier this year. Moving forward, the group will operate in Australia under the banner of Prosegur Change as it looks to expand further into the Australian region. Sacha Zackariya, CEO and co-founder of ChangeGroup, said, “With the recent investment in its top-of-the-range new international terminal, Gold Coast Airport is an incredibly exciting place to be operating. We look forward to providing our customary fantastic service to passengers at Gold Coast Airport, and, with air traffic levels in the Asia-Pacific region continuing on an upward trajectory, we are eager to continue to expand throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

Amelia Evans, CEO of airport operator Queensland Airports, said, “The new partnership between Gold Coast Airport and Prosegur Change comes at an exciting time as international travel recovery commences. We’ve just opened our new A$260m [US$179m] international terminal expansion and providing our passengers access to a convenient and competitive currency exchange is an important part of ensuring we continue to deliver to our customer needs as part of their seamless travel experience.”