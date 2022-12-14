Passenger Terminal Today
Baggage

Strasbourg Airport to upgrade baggage handling system

Strasbourg Airport in France has awarded Alstef Group the contract to upgrade its baggage handling system.

The company will add a new make-up carousel and upgrade the outbound system for over-size items, to improve the terminal layout and create more space. The project also includes the relocation of eight check-in counters, modifications to two feed line connections to the inbound carousels and a comprehensive upgrade of the programmable logic controller (PLC) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems.

The project is intended to adapt Strasbourg Airport’s baggage screening systems to meet the latest EASA Standard 3.1 screening requirements. Following the two-year warranty period, Alstef Group will provide a four-year maintenance contract to help ensure the longevity of the equipment.

Renaud Paubelle, CEO of Strasbourg Airport, said, “We are very pleased to have selected the Alstef Group tailor-made solution to modernize our baggage handling system. We will also leverage Alstef Group’s expertise to optimize the implementation and reduce negative impacts on operations.”

