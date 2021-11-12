Ryanair launches digital updates to improve customer experience

Ryanair has launched a collection of digital customer updates to improve its customer service and provide better access to flight information.

These initiatives are a result of feedback from Ryanair’s first customer panel meeting in September 2021. These customer advisory panels consist of six people who will meet twice a year to deliver in-depth feedback and recommendations for future customer-led initiatives.

Within the ‘Day of Travel’ app, Ryanair is launching live videos and webcasts from its operations center during major disruptions; live updates on new departure times and re-routings during disruptions; as well as live updates on airport, terminal, flight and gate information. Additionally, the airline is improving the ease of the app’s access to boarding passes, certifications and other travel documentation.

In its digital self-service hub, the airline will track updates on guest claims and interactions with customer service, create new self-help videos alongside improving its chat and FAQs functions.

With the myRyanair Wallet, the company plans to update the myRyanair account to enable storage of all travel docs in one place, give quick access to flight bookings using wallet balance and maintain real-time status updates on refunds with one-click access. For its refunds, Ryanair has committed to confirming and giving access to refunds in myRyanair within 24 hours of the request and paying refunds to the original form of payment within five working days.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s director of marketing, said, “We are pleased to launch these innovative customer improvements which will enhance the travel experience of our guests. Driven by customer panel input, these improvements allow our guests to self-serve online when changing flight dates or passengers’ names, updating contact info or adding bags/seats.

“For customers who need extra assistance they can now track their interactions with Ryanair across calls/email/chat/social and receive live status updates online. Our new Day of Travel Assistant (within the Ryanair app) will make travel easier and hassle-free with live updates on departure times, terminals and specific gate info for boarding.

“In the small number of cases where we suffer disruption, customers will receive regular updates including live video and webcasts from our Ops Centre, ensuring they are kept as up to date as possible with what’s happening and how their disruption will be resolved. In rare cases of cancellations, customers who request a refund will now get confirmation and access to it within 24 hours in myRyanair and will be refunded to the original form of payment within five working days.”