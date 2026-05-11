San Francisco opens post-security area for non-travelers

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has launched the SFO Gate Explorer program, which allows visitors to go beyond security without booking a flight.

Airport director Mike Nakornkhet said the program creates new ways for friends and family to connect, whether on arrival, departure or even a long layover. “This also allows a new audience to enjoy all the shopping, dining, artwork, museum exhibitions and amenities that make SFO so special.”

Applicants will be vetted in compliance with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements to determine approval status. Applications for the SFO Gate Explorer Pass can be submitted up to 30 days in advance. Same-day applications are also permitted. The application requires first and last name (as it appears on TSA-approved Real ID or passport), date of birth, gender and email address.

On the day of the approved visit, pass-holders should arrive at their selected security checkpoint with their Real ID or passport. The SFO Gate Explorer Pass is accepted in the standard screening lane at every security checkpoint at the airport.

SFO Gate Explorer Pass program participants are subject to the same security regulations and processes as ticketed passengers, including security wait times. The airport reserves the right to refuse access to SFO Gate Explorer Pass holders or redirect them to alternative checkpoints to accommodate high passenger volumes or if there are safety and security concerns. The number of passes granted per day is limited to avoid affecting wait times for traveling passengers at security checkpoints.

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