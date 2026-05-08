Keflavík Airport launches cultural tour program for departing passengers

Keflavík International Airport has introduced a new series of guided tours aimed at giving departing passengers a final experience of Icelandic culture before they leave the country.

The initiative, called The Bless Programme – named after the Icelandic word for “goodbye” – offers free 30–45-minute tours within the airport. The program is designed to provide short cultural experiences for travelers who may not have had time to fully explore Iceland during their visit.

Located within a UNESCO Global Geopark on the Reykjanes Peninsula, the airport is surrounded by volcanic landscapes that form part of the broader visitor experience.

The tours cover four themes: art, food, music and drinks, and are led by Icelandic specialists in each field.

The Iceland through Art tour highlights more than 20 artworks displayed throughout the airport, including ceramic murals and stained-glass installations, while also showcasing Icelandic design and its connection to local landscapes. It is hosted by designer and curator Hlin Helga Gudlaugsdottir.

Iceland through Food takes passengers through airport restaurants to sample local products such as lamb, fish, skyr and hot dogs from Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur. The tour is led by Hafliði Halldórsson, who works with the Icelandic president’s culinary team.

Music is the focus of another tour, hosted by Sigtryggur Baldursson, former drummer of The Sugarcubes. It introduces travelers to Icelandic artists across genres, from rock to classical.

A fourth option, Iceland through Drinks, offers tastings of local beverages, including Brennivín schnapps, gin and Icelandic wine. The sessions are hosted by bartender Georg Leite, who has worked in Reykjavík’s bar scene for nearly three decades.

Grétar Garðarsson, director of airlines and marketing at Keflavík Airport, said the program aims to extend the visitor experience beyond their stay in the country.

“As the main hub for international travelers to Iceland, KEF Airport has always strived to ensure that visitors are welcomed with Icelandic charm that leaves passengers not wanting to say goodbye,” he said.

“Our guests are always wanting to get under the skin of a location but might find themselves unable to fit everything into their trip. The Bless Programme has therefore been designed to offer insight into our world here in Iceland.”

He added that the airport is collaborating with “world-class experts” to deliver the tours and create a unique experience for passengers.

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