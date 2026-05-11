Middle East conflict hit Heathrow passenger numbers in April.

Passenger traffic at Heathrow Airport declined in April 2026, reflecting disruption linked to the Middle East conflict, although underlying demand remained strong.

The airport handled 6.7 million passengers during the month, a 5.3% decrease year-on-year. Heathrow said the drop was driven by the ongoing impact of the conflict on certain markets, and short-term changes to travel plans.

Traffic to the Middle East saw the sharpest decline, down 52.4% year-on-year, while other regions showed more resilience. Passenger numbers to Asia-Pacific rose 5.6%, and Africa increased 6.8%. Transatlantic traffic to North America fell slightly, by 1.3%.

Heathrow reported that transfer passenger demand remained strong, increasing by 10% compared with April 2025, as travelers rerouted through the hub. The airport attributed this to its connectivity to destinations in Asia and Oceania.

Operationally, recent data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority shows Heathrow performing as London’s most punctual airport, with performance ahead of its European hub competitors as it prepares for the summer peak.

Air transportation movements fell by 4.6% year-on-year to 38,496 flights in April, with notable declines in Middle East operations, down 43.1%. However, movements to Asia-Pacific increased by 7.6%.

Heathrow said it is working with the UK government and airline partners to provide certainty for passengers planning summer travel, including supporting efforts related to the national fuel strategy and airline scheduling.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow, said, “We know passengers want certainty when planning their hard-earned summer holidays, so we are supporting the government and airlines as they work through their plans to get passengers on their journeys.

“While we have seen some short-term disruption linked to the Middle East conflict, demand for travel remains strong, with current fuel supplies stable. April was still our busiest month so far this year, underlining the strength of a global hub airport that can adapt quickly in times of uncertainty.”

Heathrow added that its 2026 passenger forecast will be reviewed and updated in June in light of the ongoing geopolitical situation.

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