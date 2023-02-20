Skytrax 2023 World Airport Awards to take place at Passenger Terminal Expo

The Skytrax 2023 World Airport Awards will be held at Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam in the Netherlands on March 15, 2023.

Referred to as the ‘Oscars of the airport industry’, the 2023 awards in Amsterdam are expected to see a large guest attendance. The awards event will take place at 5:30pm at Passenger Terminal Expo, which will be held at RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands, on March 14-16.

The World Airport Awards assess customer service and facilities across more than 550 airports. There is no entry fee or any type of payment by an airport to participate in the survey or awards, with the entire survey and awards process funded by Skytrax. Over 80 awards are to be announced. The online Airport Customer Satisfaction Survey has been in progress since 2022, and customer voting levels have returned close to the 2019 levels.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said, “We are excited to be staging this year’s World Airport Awards in Amsterdam at Passenger Terminal Expo, and we look forward to welcoming back many familiar faces from the world airport industry, as well all the new award-winning airports that will be attending. Regarding air travel, the world is now fully open in 2023 and we expect a record attendance for this year’s event. The awards are the customers’ choice of airports, and as the industry approaches, or in some cases exceeds, pre-pandemic passenger numbers it is a time when winning airports can be rewarded and celebrate their success. It is no secret that the last year has continued to be very challenging for many airports, and as we move forward in 2023 we hope that operational issues will improve across the board.”

