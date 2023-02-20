Preliminary designs unveiled for new terminal at San Antonio International

Airport operator San Antonio Airport System (SAAS) has unveiled the early design renderings for the new Terminal Development Program (TDP) planned for San Antonio International Airport (SAT) in Texas.

SAAS has been working with international architecture and design firm Corgan and its project partners Lake|Flato Architects and Kimley-Horn. The TDP is on schedule with a completion date of mid-2028.

The preliminary plan (15% designed) includes: an expansion of up to 17 gates, six of which will be able to accommodate both domestic and wide-body international flights; more than 850,000ft2 (79,000m2) of new terminal space, which will make the new terminal larger than Terminals A and B combined; a landscaped, riparian paseo between the curb and the terminal that references the River Walk experience and tells the story of San Antonio’s creeks and spring-fed waterways; outdoor courtyards within the new terminal that offer an opportunity to showcase San Antonio’s 250+ days of sunshine per year; approximately 41,000ft2 (3,800m2) of new concessions space (in addition to the existing 24,000ft2 (2,200m2 )) that will allow SAT to feature shops and restaurants; more than 29,000ft2 (2,700m2) of available club lounge space; larger holdrooms (seating areas) at each gate, equipped with the latest technology; a modern Federal Inspections Service area, which will allow SAT to expand international air service; and roadway improvements to increase traffic flow and remove congestion along a curb front that will nearly double in length.

Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio, said, “This expanded facility will accommodate current and future air service expansion to meet our community’s constantly growing demand through 2040 and beyond. The airport is the doorstep to our beautiful city. The paseo, as you enter, will say you’ve arrived in San Antonio. We’re putting San Antonio on the map with every step of this much-needed project. We’re building a world-class airport to give people more options domestically and internationally.”

Discussing the TDP budget, Erik Walsh, city manager, explained that it will be developed over the next year, and there are numerous factors that will impact the final cost, including more detailed designs, negotiations with the airlines and an analysis of the financial capacity of the airport and the City. The City has established a streamlined procurement process with the City Council, which has already shaved months off the development timeline.

“This is the most important capital project in San Antonio’s history,” said Walsh. “I’m confident in the team we’ve put together and we are ready to make this expansion a reality. A modern, vibrant airport makes travel easier for our residents, while also streamlining business travel and attracting more tourism to San Antonio. This modernization of our airport is essential as we expand and add new air service options.”

Jesus Saenz, director of Airports, SAAS (City of San Antonio), said, “If all goes to plan, we’ll put shovels in the ground around this time next year. When people step off an airplane at SAT, there will be no question where they’ve arrived. The thoughtful way that nature is being incorporated into the design will make them feel welcomed. And their experience getting through the airport will be even easier than it is now. We are elated to be at this milestone as we make critical decisions regarding the design, the layout and the ease of access that will impact millions of travelers as San Antonio continues to grow.”