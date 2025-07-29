BNE expands retail partnership with Lagardère AWPL

Brisbane Airport has awarded its International Travel Essentials retail contract to Lagardère AWPL following an RFP process.

Updated retail offerings

The retail offering will include five refreshed Relay concepts over three levels in the International Terminal and a new flagship concept for the Lagardère Travel Retail-owned Relay brand.

The traditional news, books and convenience model will evolve into a one-stop destination for every traveler’s needs, including an ‘ultra-fresh grab-and-go range’, travel accessories and technology, a candy bar showcasing international candy brands, and a broad range of well-being and health brands.

The new Travel Essentials sites, part of the International Terminal Retail Upgrade, will reportedly be complemented by a refreshed mix of specialty retail, food and beverage (F&B) and an expanded duty-free store.

Toby Innes, head of commercial property development at Brisbane Airport, said, “Brisbane Airport has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Lagardère AWPL spanning more than 25 years. Our goal during the International Terminal RFP process was to bring the best of the world to Brisbane and showcase the best of Brisbane to the world. By collaborating with an innovative and creative partner like Lagardère AWPL, we are confident we can create a retail experience that sets a new standard of excellence as we reimagine the customer experience at Brisbane Airport.”

Costa Kouros, CEO of Lagardère AWPL, added, “We would like to thank the team at Brisbane Airport for their trust and belief in our vision for Travel Essentials at Brisbane’s International Terminal. As a team we are looking forward to delivering the latest and greatest in travel retail for the people of, and visitors to, the great city of Brisbane in this next evolution of our strong and storied partnership.”

Expanding existing partnership

Lagardère AWPL currently operates multiple stores across Brisbane Airport’s Domestic and International Terminals, including Lego, Tech2Go, Bellissimo Coffee, Bound, Trader & Co., News@BNE, Xpress@BNE, Australian Way and Merino Collection.

The retail renovation and expansion is part of the A$5bn (US$3.35bn) Future BNE transformation of Brisbane Airport. This Lagardère AWPL agreement follows the announcement that Prosegur Change has been awarded the foreign exchange contract. Announcements relating to the other successful new partners and new food and beverage options are set to be made soon.

