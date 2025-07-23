TSA introduces initiative to enhance security screening for families

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has introduced its new Families on the Fly initiative, designed to improve hospitality for families during the airport security screening experience.

With the aim of mitigating the challenges families face when traveling, the initiative will provide dedicated family lanes at select airports nationwide in addition to dedicated lanes for service members and their families. Discounted TSA PreCheck fees for families will follow soon.

Current participating airports include Orlando International and Charlotte-Douglas International. Planned expansions will be coming to John Wayne Orange County Airport and Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Families on the Fly will roll out at select airports including Charleston International Airport, Jacksonville International, Rhode Island T F Green International Airport, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Tampa International Airport, with additional airports slated for addition in the coming months.

