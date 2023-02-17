Virtual reality lounge to open at Perth Airport

Travel Point Group is to deliver a Gaming Point virtual reality (VR) lounge at Perth Airport in Australia by May 2023.

The lounge will include one immersive VR escape room for up to five players per session, with each session lasting 30-45 minutes. There will be eight games to choose from. A game master from the Gaming Point team will guide the group on their journey. The lounge will also house a range of individual high-speed internet gaming stations linked to the Steam network. This will allow established gamers to continue gaming on their own accounts and provide solo gaming options for newcomers.

Gaming Point will be located at Terminal 1 International, Level 1 prior to customs and security screening and will be accessible to all domestic and international arriving and departing passengers in the T1 / T2 airport precinct, as well as the general public. Extended trading hours to suit the airport’s 24-hour flight schedule will be in place.

Travel Point Group is the result of a joint venture between Gaming Point (the commercial arm of airport services provider Luggage Point) and store design and building specialist Concourse. Graeme Stewart, director of Point Group, said, “Point Group is in advanced discussions with many major airports around the globe to deliver exciting new experiential offers using virtual reality and high-speed gaming facilities at airports, and is so pleased to have finalized the agreement with Perth Airport.”

Rebecca Cook, the acting chief commercial officer at Perth Airport, said, “It was great to welcome Gaming Point to the retail mix at Perth Airport, as part of an expanded new products and services portfolio. We are excited to offer our passengers increased entertainment options and look forward to partnering with Point Group as they deliver this new offer.”