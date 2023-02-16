Siemens Logistics to operate and maintain baggage handling systems at Madrid-Barajas Airport

Spanish airport operator has contracted Siemens Logistics to operate and maintain the baggage handling systems (BHSs) at all the terminals at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Spain.

Together with preventive maintenance to ensure BHS operational availability, Siemens Logistics will be responsible for spare parts management and for implementing warehouse management software. The service contract, which will run for five years, covers technical support for a conveyor system extending circa 140km and comprising tray and belt technology and over 17,000 drives.

Siemens Logistics’ SmartTray has been designed for condition monitoring. With its sensory components, the solution inspects, captures and subsequently analyzes data of the conveyor systems during regular baggage operations. This is intended to result in a significant decrease in manual inspections and the highest standard of operational system availability. The service team can access relevant data and information as and when required, improving efficiency further. The accurate and objective condition data collected by SmartTray assists with predictive analytics and AI-based predictive maintenance decisions.

Michael Schneider, CEO of Siemens Logistics, said, “We are very proud that Aena chose us for this major project that is so important for its network. With our experienced teams, digital applications and innovative solutions, we offer our customer a tailor-made service concept that will increase their productivity.”

To learn more about Siemens Logistics’ airport operations software, visit booth 1260 at Passenger Terminal Expo on March 14-16, 2022, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.