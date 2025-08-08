Wellington unveils latest terminal showpiece

Wellington Airport has unveiled its new terminal centrepiece: an illuminated artwork sculpture representing the local bird spirit Manu Muramura. The New Zealand hub is known for its terminal showpieces.

The artwork, which has a total length of 15m and is suspended above the main terminal concourse, was created by a team of designers and sculptural artists at Wētā Workshop in Miramar. It features a fibreglass body and wings with steel armature, polycarbonate feathers and 3D printed head complete with internal lighting.

