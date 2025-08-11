Schiphol welcomes new dining and clothing brands

Wingstop, a restaurant that specializes in chicken wings in distinctive flavors, has opened its first Dutch location, at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

The restaurant will be located within Schiphol Plaza and the airport has worked with hospitality partner Vermaat Group to make Wingstop’s arrival possible.

Schiphol has also gained a new fashion brand with the arrival of Donsje Amsterdam, a high-end baby and children’s clothing brand in the redeveloped Lounge 1. The shop at Schiphol is the brand’s first airport location and Donsje is launching an exclusive collection especially for Schiphol, inspired by travel, dreams and discovery.

