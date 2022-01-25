Expansion plans at Melbourne Orlando create host of airport vacancies

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB), Florida, is hosting an airport-wide job fair today (Jan 25) featuring 15 employers based in the terminal, airfield and local community.

As a result of MLB’s ongoing US$72m Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project, ground handler Menzies Aviation is looking to recruit for ticketing agents and baggage handlers, among other various positions. Additionally, with new concessions underway, MLB’s master concessionaire Metz Culinary Management will be hiring for the expanded restaurant and retail operations.

Many airfield tenants will also be in attendance, seeking a variety of positions from technicians to engineers. Companies include Embraer Executive Jets, Satcom Direct, Southeast Aerospace, STS Mod Center and Kindred Hospital.

Greg Donovan, airport executive director, MLB, said, “There has never been a better time to join the airport environment alongside the already 20,000 people that work on our campus every day. Historic times are ahead as we prepare to welcome our first-ever transatlantic flights from the UK that are anticipated to bring 150,000 British visitors in this first year. We and our partners are seeking the right people that will help us welcome, embrace and successfully carry out what is set to be one of the largest tourism operations our area and airport have ever seen.”

Several food trucks will be located on-site and parking will be free for all attendees.