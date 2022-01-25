Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»FAA clears nearly 80% of US fleet to perform low-visibility landings at 5G-enabled airports
Technology

FAA clears nearly 80% of US fleet to perform low-visibility landings at 5G-enabled airports

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Credit: Pixabay

The US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) has issued new approvals that allow an estimated 78% of the US commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies have deployed 5G C-band.

Earlier this month, wireless providers agreed to create buffer zones for six months around US airports where 5G transmitters were in close proximity. This is while the FAA worked to determine which altimeters would work reliably and accurately where 5G is deployed.

The FAA said that it anticipated that some altimeters would be too susceptible to 5G interference and aircraft with those altimeters would therefore be prohibited from performing low-visibility landings where 5G is deployed due to inaccurate readings. The organization is also working with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.

Pete Buttigieg, US Transportation Secretary, said, “We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G, and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country’s supply chain. The complex US airspace leads the world in safety because of our high standards for aviation, and we will maintain this commitment as wireless companies deploy 5G.”

Airplane models with one of the 13 cleared altimeters include all Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, MD-10/-11; all Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models; and some Embraer 170 and 190 regional jets.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.