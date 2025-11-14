Former TSA administrator joins Smiths Detection board

Smiths Detection Inc. has appointed former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) administrator John S Pistole to the board of directors for Smiths Detection US.

Pistole brings more than three decades of public service and national security leadership to the company. He previously served as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2004 and TSA administrator from 2010, leading approximately 60,000 employees and overseeing security operations at more than 450 US airports.

In his role as an outside director on the board, Pistole will provide strategic guidance in areas such as global security risk, screening innovation, regulatory engagement and transportation infrastructure protection.

Pistole holds a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, from Anderson University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Indiana University Robert H McKinney School of Law.

